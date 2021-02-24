Dr. O'Dea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas O'Dea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas O'Dea, MD
Dr. Douglas O'Dea, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.
Dr. O'Dea works at
Dr. O'Dea's Office Locations
-
1
North Internal Medicine7378 Yale Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 387-0193Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Dea?
Outstanding staff and service! Specifically Miles Benjamin. I was referred by a friend because of ongoing health issues that other doctors could not figure out. Miles told me on my first visit, “we will help you and figure this out”. He DID and I have been so impressed with him and the quality of service that has MET that promise and even exceeded my expectation! Highest recommendation without hesitation!!
About Dr. Douglas O'Dea, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1316974132
Education & Certifications
- UAB
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- University of Memphis
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Dea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Dea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Dea works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Dea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Dea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Dea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Dea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.