Overview of Dr. Douglas Padgett, MD

Dr. Douglas Padgett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.



Dr. Padgett works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Uniondale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.