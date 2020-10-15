See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Douglas Padgett, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (23)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Douglas Padgett, MD

Dr. Douglas Padgett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.

Dr. Padgett works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY with other offices in Uniondale, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Padgett's Office Locations

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1642
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Dr. Douglas Padgett
    333 Earle Ovington Blvd Ste 106, Uniondale, NY 11553 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 222-8881
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 15, 2020
    Dr Padgett is an incredible surgeon who recently performed a hip replacement surgery on me. He explained the total procedure along with his PA Dorothy. To find an elite doctor like Dr Padgett who accepts many insurances is like finding a diamond in the rough. You are in great hands with Dr Padgett.
    Dominic Galani — Oct 15, 2020
    About Dr. Douglas Padgett, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063523553
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush Presby Med Center
    • The Hospital For Special Surgery
    • The Roosevelt Hosp
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglas Padgett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padgett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Padgett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Padgett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Padgett has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Padgett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Padgett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Padgett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Padgett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Padgett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

