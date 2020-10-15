Dr. Douglas Padgett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Padgett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Padgett, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1642Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Douglas Padgett333 Earle Ovington Blvd Ste 106, Uniondale, NY 11553 Directions (516) 222-8881Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Padgett is an incredible surgeon who recently performed a hip replacement surgery on me. He explained the total procedure along with his PA Dorothy. To find an elite doctor like Dr Padgett who accepts many insurances is like finding a diamond in the rough. You are in great hands with Dr Padgett.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063523553
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby Med Center
- The Hospital For Special Surgery
- The Roosevelt Hosp
- New York Medical College
