Overview

Dr. Douglas Rosen, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from HANDS-ON THERAPY SCHOOL OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Rosen works at Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.