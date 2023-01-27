Dr. Douglas Scherr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Scherr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Douglas Scherr, MD
Dr. Douglas Scherr, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Scherr's Office Locations
Prostate, Kidney, and Bladder Cancer525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-5788
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He runs the most professional medical clinic I have ever experienced. Staff is excellent
About Dr. Douglas Scherr, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1114014206
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Urology
Dr. Scherr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scherr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherr.
