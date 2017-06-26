Dr. Douglas Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Segal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Douglas Segal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Downey, CA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Segal works at
Locations
LA Cardiology, Inc.11546 Downey Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 414-9846Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
In 2014 my regular dr (Dr Mark Schneider) referred me to Dr Segal. This referral was based upon the fact that I was having some indigestion. Dr Schneider had performed an EKG and it was normal but he still referred me. Dr Segal performed his own EKG and again said it was normal but since I was referred he wanted to be sure. He scheduled me for an UltraSound a few days later. During the check it was discovered that I had an Ascending Aortic Anuerism. Dr Segal went out of his way to help me.
About Dr. Douglas Segal, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hebrew
- 1881660991
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal works at
Dr. Segal speaks Hebrew.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
