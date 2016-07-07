Dr. Win-Kuang Shen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Win-Kuang Shen, MD
Dr. Win-Kuang Shen, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
Phoenix - Heart5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 885-0904
Scottsdale - Heart13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 885-0904
Dr, Shen is an excellent communicator. He explains the patient's condition in significant detail. He listens to the patient. He makes the patient comfortable in the examination room. He does not seem rushed or ready to get on to his next appointment. This is the best cardiology appointment I have ever experienced. His Mayo Fellow also is a bright, up-and-coming physician. This was a highly positive experience for this patient.
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, Chinese
- 1629055629
- Duke University Hospital|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Internal Medicine
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
