Dr. Douglas Semler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Semler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Douglas Semler, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Semler, MD is a Dermatologist in Leesburg, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Dr. Semler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Semler Dermatology Inc19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 408, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (703) 723-6568
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Semler?
When I saw his Healthgrades ratings, I was shocked! Douglas Semler, MD was recommended by our pediatricians, primary care physician, an endocrinologist and ENT specialist, all who said Semler's their 1st choice dermatologist. My experience for the last 9 years has been fantastic, as it has for my wife, children and friends we refer to him. Dr. Semler's calm and friendly manner, diagnoses, treatments, prescriptions, etc. have been at the highest level of any practice with which I'm acquainted. His office staff is the best of all the practices that I've used. As is the case where online ratings are anonymous, the loudest and most outraged have a disproportionate influence on published ratings. In this case, 21 people unjustly represent this negative bias. He sees that many people every workday. Dr. Semler has droves of satisfied patients who need register their ratings to accurately reflect reality, where many physicians rely on Semler for themselves, their friends & families.
About Dr. Douglas Semler, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1467403600
Education & Certifications
- Med
- Med
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Semler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Semler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Semler works at
Dr. Semler has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Semler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Semler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Semler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Semler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Semler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.