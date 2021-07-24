See All Dermatologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Douglas Swinehart, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (23)
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Douglas Swinehart, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Swinehart works at Douglas R Swinehart MD in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Douglas R. Swinehart M D Professional Corp.
    6335 N Fresno St Ste 201, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 432-1212
  2. 2
    Douglas R Swinehart MD
    6355 N Fresno St Ste 201, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 432-1212

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Cancer
Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Excision of Skin Cancer

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Rebecca Prouty — Jul 24, 2021
    About Dr. Douglas Swinehart, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144214230
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Internship
    • Creighton U
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swinehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swinehart works at Douglas R Swinehart MD in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Swinehart’s profile.

    Dr. Swinehart has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swinehart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Swinehart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swinehart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swinehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swinehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

