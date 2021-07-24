Dr. Swinehart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas Swinehart, MD
Overview
Dr. Douglas Swinehart, MD is a Dermatologist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Swinehart works at
Locations
Douglas R. Swinehart M D Professional Corp.6335 N Fresno St Ste 201, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 432-1212
Douglas R Swinehart MD6355 N Fresno St Ste 201, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 432-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough about how good Dr.. Swinehart is. Always so friendly but always also so professional. He does basic skincare and has done 4 surgeries on me for skin cancer and so little scarring- you really cannot even see them. He does not push the beauty stuff, which is a breath of fresh air.
About Dr. Douglas Swinehart, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1144214230
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Creighton U
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swinehart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swinehart has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swinehart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Swinehart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swinehart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swinehart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swinehart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.