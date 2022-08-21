See All Hematologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD

Hematology
4.7 (118)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD

Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Drelich works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drelich's Office Locations

    Jefferson Hematology Associates
    1015 Chestnut St Ste 1321, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Bleeding Disorders
Treatment frequency



Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (96)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD

    • Hematology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1932394095
    Education & Certifications

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    • University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drelich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drelich has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drelich accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Drelich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drelich works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Drelich’s profile.

    Dr. Drelich has seen patients for Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drelich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Drelich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drelich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drelich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drelich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

