Dr. Douglass Drelich, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Drelich works at Jefferson Division of Hematology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Hemophilia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.