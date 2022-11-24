Dr. Zanchi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dragos Zanchi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Dragos Zanchi, MD
Dr. Dragos Zanchi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Zanchi's Office Locations
Pulmonary Sleep of Tampa Bay Wesley Chapel2329 Crestover 3 Ln # 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Pulmonary Sleep of Tampa Bay Brandon311 Noland Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pulmonary Sleep of Tampa Bay Tampa4308 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zanchi?
Dr. Zanchi and his staff were very attentive and very accommodating for my needs. Thank you !!
About Dr. Dragos Zanchi, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 28 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Male
- 1922068550
Education & Certifications
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital|University Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
- Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zanchi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zanchi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zanchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zanchi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zanchi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zanchi speaks French and Spanish.
231 patients have reviewed Dr. Zanchi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zanchi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zanchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zanchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.