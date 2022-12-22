Dr. Drew Purdy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purdy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Drew Purdy, MD
Overview of Dr. Drew Purdy, MD
Dr. Drew Purdy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.
Dr. Purdy works at
Dr. Purdy's Office Locations
-
1
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-4300
Hospital Affiliations
- Fall River Health Services
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Monument Health Spearfish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purdy?
The personnel at Monument Health are very helpful and courteous from the time you arrive until the time you depart the building. Dr. Purdy is very thorough with his explanations and explains things so that I understand. He answers all my questions and does not make me feel that any of my questions are silly. Dr. Purdy’s nurse Debra, was very nice and very professional, She was a joy.
About Dr. Drew Purdy, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1659327781
Education & Certifications
- Creighton U
- U Sd Affil Hosps
- U Sd Affil Hosps
- University of South Dakota School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purdy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purdy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purdy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purdy works at
Dr. Purdy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purdy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purdy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purdy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.