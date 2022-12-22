Overview of Dr. Drew Purdy, MD

Dr. Drew Purdy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Fall River Health Services, Monument Health Rapid City Hospital and Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.



Dr. Purdy works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.