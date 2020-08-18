Dr. Duane Follman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Follman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duane Follman, MD
Overview
Dr. Duane Follman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola U
Dr. Follman works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hinsdale908 N Elm St Ste 404, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-3422
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Bolingbrook396 Remington Blvd Ste 300, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 789-3422
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Follman?
great visit .....friendly,concerned, knowledgeable ,efficient and caring. Best Doc!
About Dr. Duane Follman, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1831145333
Education & Certifications
- Loyola U
- U Chicago Hosps
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Follman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Follman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Follman works at
Dr. Follman has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Follman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Follman speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Follman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Follman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Follman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Follman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.