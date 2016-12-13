Dr. Pool accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duane Pool, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Duane Pool, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital and Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pool works at
Locations
Genesis Healthcare2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 454-4581
Tri County Foot & Ankle Associates Inc.61353 Southgate Rd Ste 3, Cambridge, OH 43725 Directions (740) 421-9234
Genesis Medical Group Perry County301 Mike Clouse Dr Ste 2A, Somerset, OH 43783 Directions (740) 836-0037
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
- Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pool?
Listens intently, Great bedside manner, very highly respected,
About Dr. Duane Pool, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1073599031
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pool has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pool. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.