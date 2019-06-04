Overview of Dr. Duane Strand, MD

Dr. Duane Strand, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wahpeton, ND. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Dakota School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Strand works at Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic in Wahpeton, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.