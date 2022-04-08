See All Ophthalmologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Duc Tran, DO

Ophthalmology
3.2 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Duc Tran, DO

Dr. Duc Tran, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Tran works at Coastal Eye Associates Pllc in Webster, TX with other offices in Texas City, TX, Houston, TX and Alvin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

    Coastal Eye Associates Pllc
    555 E Medical Center Blvd Ste 101, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 488-1387
    Coastal Eye Associates Pllc
    6807 Emmett F Lowry Expy Ste 102, Texas City, TX 77591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 945-2269
    Coastal Eye Associates
    11550 Fuqua St Ste 205, Houston, TX 77034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 488-7213
    Coastal Eye Associates - Alvin location
    1913 Steele Rd, Alvin, TX 77511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 488-7213

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichiasis
Ocular Hypertension
Migraine
Trichiasis
Ocular Hypertension
Migraine

Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 08, 2022
    Dr. Tran performed my surgery in 2019, and I have had no problems at all with my sight. His staff is very professional and friendly.
    Linda M. — Apr 08, 2022
    About Dr. Duc Tran, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1831130111
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duc Tran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran has seen patients for Trichiasis and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

