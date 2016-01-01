Overview

Dr. Duke Khuu, MD is a Dermatologist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University MD, Stanford Sch Med and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital), O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Khuu works at Khuu Dermatology in Mountain View, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.