Dr. Duna Raoof, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Duna Raoof, MD

Dr. Duna Raoof, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch.

Dr. Raoof works at NVISION Eye Centers - Laguna Hills in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Raoof's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NVISION Eye Centers - Laguna Hills
    24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 434-5838
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Nvision
    4220 Von Karman Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 455-9942
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Massachusetts Eye and Ear
    243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 593-7000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Dry Eyes
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Intacs Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Intacs
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 19, 2018
    I was referred to Harvard by another eye Doctor Who felt they were the best match for an issue I was dealing with. From the initial phone call through several visits I have had with them in dealing with the issue It has been a pleasure. Dr. Raoof and her team exhibit friendly professionalism and genuine concern that leaves me feeling connected and informed. I have no doubt I am in the hands of experts. I could not recommend them more.
    Steve Pool in Laguna Niguel,Ca — Mar 19, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Duna Raoof, MD
    About Dr. Duna Raoof, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437389822
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duna Raoof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raoof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raoof has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raoof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raoof has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raoof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raoof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raoof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raoof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raoof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

