Dr. Duna Raoof, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Duna Raoof, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch.
NVISION Eye Centers - Laguna Hills24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (866) 434-5838Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nvision4220 Von Karman Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (877) 455-9942Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (313) 593-7000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was referred to Harvard by another eye Doctor Who felt they were the best match for an issue I was dealing with. From the initial phone call through several visits I have had with them in dealing with the issue It has been a pleasure. Dr. Raoof and her team exhibit friendly professionalism and genuine concern that leaves me feeling connected and informed. I have no doubt I am in the hands of experts. I could not recommend them more.
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1437389822
Education & Certifications
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Raoof has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raoof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raoof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raoof has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Blepharitis and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raoof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raoof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raoof.
