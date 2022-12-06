Dr. Duncan Brindley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brindley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Duncan Brindley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Duncan Brindley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with IU Health Methodist
Dr. Brindley works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 743-5487
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Lebanon Cardiology1310 S Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (765) 217-6517
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Rush Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic MOB Cardiology323 Conrad Harcourt Way, Rushville, IN 46173 Directions (765) 217-6520
Rmh Healthcare Associates110 E 13th St, Rushville, IN 46173 Directions (765) 932-7536Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
SVMG Lebanon2605 N Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (317) 338-6666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brindley?
First visit, friendly and informative.
About Dr. Duncan Brindley, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1154395630
Education & Certifications
- IU Health Methodist
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Jennings
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Rush Memorial Hospital
- Witham Health Services
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brindley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brindley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brindley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brindley works at
Dr. Brindley has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brindley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brindley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brindley.
