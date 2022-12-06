See All Cardiologists in Carmel, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Duncan Brindley, MD

Cardiology
4.8 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Duncan Brindley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with IU Health Methodist

Dr. Brindley works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Lebanon, IN and Rushville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana
    10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 743-5487
  2. 2
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Lebanon Cardiology
    1310 S Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 217-6517
  3. 3
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Rush Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic MOB Cardiology
    323 Conrad Harcourt Way, Rushville, IN 46173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 217-6520
  4. 4
    Rmh Healthcare Associates
    110 E 13th St, Rushville, IN 46173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 932-7536
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  5. 5
    SVMG Lebanon
    2605 N Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-6666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Heart Disease

Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Duncan Brindley, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1154395630
    Education & Certifications

    • IU Health Methodist
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension St. Vincent Jennings
    • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
    • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
    • Rush Memorial Hospital
    • Witham Health Services

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Duncan Brindley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brindley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brindley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brindley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brindley has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brindley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Brindley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brindley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brindley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brindley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

