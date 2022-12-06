Overview

Dr. Duncan Brindley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their fellowship with IU Health Methodist



Dr. Brindley works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Lebanon, IN and Rushville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.