Overview

Dr. Dung Tran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at EAST JEFFERSON FAMILY PRACTICE in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.