Overview

Dr. Durga Bhavani Valay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Apopka, FL. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.



Dr. Valay works at Associated Family Medicine in Apopka, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.