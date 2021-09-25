Dr. Dzi-Viet Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dzi-Viet Nguyen, DO
Overview of Dr. Dzi-Viet Nguyen, DO
Dr. Dzi-Viet Nguyen, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, HCA Florida Largo Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Orthocare Florida4600 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 527-5272
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Dr. Nguyen was my surgeon for a compressed distal radius fracture. I ended up needing to have a plate put in and screws. On the day of the surgery, I was able to be taken back earlier than anticipated and had no complications during the operation. I had a small reaction to some of the surgery meds afterwards but no other issues post op. With the doctor's prescribed physical therapy I was back to work without restrictions in less than 4 months and I am now back to full range of motion with no pain or meds in less than 6 months total. Also my scar is healing pretty nicely. I highly recommend his services.
About Dr. Dzi-Viet Nguyen, DO
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1265698294
Education & Certifications
- Tampa Genl Hosp FL Orth Inst
- Grandview Hospital And Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Broken Arm, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.