Dr. Earl Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Earl Johnson, MD
Dr. Earl Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Dominion Plastic Surgery2755 Hartland Rd Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22043 Directions (703) 544-8971
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicaid
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Johnson and his team have been amazing! Without them I’m fairly sure I would have lost my foot. So I give them all the credit in the world... I was in a bad car accident a couple months ago and required a muscle graft (skin flap) to close the wound area as well as a skin graft... you can hardly tell where the skin graft donor site was as it’s healed so well; and the muscle graft donor leg doesn’t feel any different then before my accident despite having an entire muscle removed. Amazing team
About Dr. Earl Johnson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124252531
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown Hospital
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgetown University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
