Dr. Earl Johnson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Earl Johnson, MD

Dr. Earl Johnson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Dominion Plastic Surgery in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dominion Plastic Surgery
    2755 Hartland Rd Ste 300, Falls Church, VA 22043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 544-8971

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Virginia Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 18, 2018
    Dr. Johnson and his team have been amazing! Without them I’m fairly sure I would have lost my foot. So I give them all the credit in the world... I was in a bad car accident a couple months ago and required a muscle graft (skin flap) to close the wound area as well as a skin graft... you can hardly tell where the skin graft donor site was as it’s healed so well; and the muscle graft donor leg doesn’t feel any different then before my accident despite having an entire muscle removed. Amazing team
    Andrew crouse in Frederick, MD — Oct 18, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Earl Johnson, MD
    About Dr. Earl Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124252531
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Georgetown Hospital
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown University
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
