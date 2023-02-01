Dr. Earl Lund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Earl Lund, MD
Overview of Dr. Earl Lund, MD
Dr. Earl Lund, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Lund works at
Dr. Lund's Office Locations
Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center5228 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 250-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- Teachers Retirement System (TRS)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional staff at check in, nurse, X-ray tech and Dr. Lund. Dr. Lund explained my condition and my options clearly and in detail. Looking forward to hand surgery and recovery.
About Dr. Earl Lund, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Academy Of Orthopedic Surgery
- John P Smith Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Texas A&M University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
