Overview of Dr. Earl Lund, MD

Dr. Earl Lund, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.



Dr. Lund works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.