Dr. Gaffney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebony Gaffney, MD
Overview of Dr. Ebony Gaffney, MD
Dr. Ebony Gaffney, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Spartanburg, SC.
Dr. Gaffney works at
Dr. Gaffney's Office Locations
Spartanburg Area Mental Health Center250 Dewey Ave, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (912) 354-3911
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Great bedside manner. Easy to talk with and I she saw through my masks!!
About Dr. Ebony Gaffney, MD
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaffney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaffney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaffney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaffney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaffney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.