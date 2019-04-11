Overview of Dr. Eddie Paulk, DO

Dr. Eddie Paulk, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Gateway Regional Medical Center and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.



Dr. Paulk works at Anderson Medical Group in Maryville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.