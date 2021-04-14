Overview of Dr. Edgar Evangelista, MD

Dr. Edgar Evangelista, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Evangelista works at Nevada Neurologic Care in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Low Back Pain and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.