Overview of Dr. Edgar Martorell, MD

Dr. Edgar Martorell, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.



Dr. Martorell works at ARC-Arthritis & Rheumatology Clinic in Davenport, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.