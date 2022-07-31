Overview of Dr. Edgardo Faylona, MD

Dr. Edgardo Faylona, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Philippines and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Faylona works at Nevada Cancer Specialists in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.