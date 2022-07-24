See All Vascular Surgeons in Garland, TX
Dr. Edic Stephanian, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.5 (23)
Map Pin Small Garland, TX
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edic Stephanian, MD

Dr. Edic Stephanian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.

Dr. Stephanian works at Vascular Care of Texas in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stephanian's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vascular Care of Texas
    601 Clara Barton Blvd Ste 350, Garland, TX 75042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 426-9900
  2. 2
    Garland Office
    700 Walter Reed Blvd Ste 203, Garland, TX 75042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 426-9900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano
  • Methodist Richardson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Aneurysm
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Aneurysm
Varicose Veins

Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 24, 2022
    Staff is efficient, professional and friendly. Dr. Stephanian has a great personality, is very knowledgeable and empathetic. He cares.
    Susan Ed — Jul 24, 2022
    About Dr. Edic Stephanian, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871543660
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edic Stephanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stephanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephanian works at Vascular Care of Texas in Garland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stephanian’s profile.

    Dr. Stephanian has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Aneurysm and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephanian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

