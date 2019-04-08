Dr. Edith Cheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edith Cheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edith Cheng, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Cheng works at
Locations
Primary Care at South Lake Union1959 NE Pacific 3 St Fl SW, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
UW Medicine Primary Care at Factoria3823 172nd St NE, Arlington, WA 98223 DirectionsSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cheng is an amazing woman, dr and mother. She saved my life twice and i couldn't be more thankful for her. Things happen and I believe she does her best regardless of the situation.
About Dr. Edith Cheng, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1831283738
Education & Certifications
- University Wa Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheng has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cheng using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cheng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheng has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, C-Section and Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheng speaks Chinese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheng. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.