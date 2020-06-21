Overview

Dr. Edmund Karam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Karam works at Shore Heart Group in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ, Manahawkin, NJ and Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.