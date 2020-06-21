Dr. Edmund Karam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edmund Karam, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Edmund Karam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Shore Heart Group1820 State Route 33 Ste 4B, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-8500
Shore Heart Group35 Beaverson Blvd Ste 9B, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 262-4262
Southern Ocean County Surgical Association115 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 488-6292
Shore Heart Group901 W Main St Ste 102, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 308-0355
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Dr performed a cardiac ablation for PVCs. Third day after the procedure and heart feels different. Good different.
About Dr. Edmund Karam, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1932211646
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Med Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Cardiovascular Disease
