Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grenet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD
Overview
Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Grenet works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health Medical Center1489 SE 17th St Ste 2I, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Directions (954) 525-7595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grenet?
About Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD
- Family Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669540993
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grenet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grenet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grenet works at
Dr. Grenet speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Grenet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grenet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grenet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grenet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.