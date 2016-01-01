See All Family Doctors in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD

Family Medicine
4.3 (17)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Grenet works at Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health Medical Center
    1489 SE 17th St Ste 2I, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 525-7595

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Grenet?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grenet to family and friends

Dr. Grenet's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Grenet

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD.

About Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1669540993
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Jackson Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF COSTA RICA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grenet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Grenet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Grenet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Grenet works at Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Grenet’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Grenet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grenet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grenet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grenet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Eduardo Grenet, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.