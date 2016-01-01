Dr. Eduardo Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eduardo Hernandez, MD
Overview of Dr. Eduardo Hernandez, MD
Dr. Eduardo Hernandez, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winter Garden, FL.

Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations
Office2000 Fowler Grove Blvd Fl 3, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 609-7392
Office2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd Ste 210, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions (407) 609-7391
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Apopka
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Winter Garden
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eduardo Hernandez, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1881900454
Education & Certifications
- Urology

