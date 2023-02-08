See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Edward Ashman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (196)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Edward Ashman, MD

Dr. Edward Ashman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Ashman works at Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center (Las Vegas) in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ashman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center
    7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 258-3794
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center
    2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 301, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 258-3773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Teamsters or other Unions
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 196 ratings
    Patient Ratings (196)
    5 Star
    (140)
    4 Star
    (16)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Feb 08, 2023
    Came in because of a trashed shoulder. Dr Ashman explained what was wrong after looking at my MRI CD and explained that because my shoulder is so messed up from previous injuries and osteoarthritis that a traditional replacement wouldn’t hold so he has scheduled me for Reverse Shoulder Replacement Surgery that has an average recovery time of 2 months instead of the 6 month recovery for a traditional replacement. Patti his scheduler is awesome and was super nice every time we spoke. Wait times are a little long but expected.
    Sandy W — Feb 08, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Edward Ashman, MD
    About Dr. Edward Ashman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285633529
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nirschl Sports Clinic Georgetown Medical Center In Washington, D.C.
    Residency
    • Albany Med College
    Internship
    • Albany Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University, New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Ashman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ashman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashman works at Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center (Las Vegas) in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ashman’s profile.

    196 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

