Offers telehealth
Dr. Edward Ashman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ashman works at
Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center7455 W Washington Ave Ste 160, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 258-3794MondayClosedTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nevada Orthopedic and Spine Center2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 301, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 258-3773
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Teamsters or other Unions
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Came in because of a trashed shoulder. Dr Ashman explained what was wrong after looking at my MRI CD and explained that because my shoulder is so messed up from previous injuries and osteoarthritis that a traditional replacement wouldn’t hold so he has scheduled me for Reverse Shoulder Replacement Surgery that has an average recovery time of 2 months instead of the 6 month recovery for a traditional replacement. Patti his scheduler is awesome and was super nice every time we spoke. Wait times are a little long but expected.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285633529
Education & Certifications
- Nirschl Sports Clinic Georgetown Medical Center In Washington, D.C.
- Albany Med College
- Albany Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cornell University, New York
Dr. Ashman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashman accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashman speaks Spanish.
196 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.