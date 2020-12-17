Dr. Bentley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edward Bentley, MD
Overview
Dr. Edward Bentley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Bentley works at
Locations
Gutdoctorsinc2403 Castillo St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-3585
Solvang Office2050 Viborg Rd, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 686-3961
Santa Barbara Endoscopy Center25 W Micheltorena St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 Directions (805) 966-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have reviewed Dr. Bentley, and also wish to review his P.A. Rachel Catevenis. This P.A. is one of the most knowledgeable, caring, and compassionate health care practitioners I have ever encountered. Together with Dr. Bentley they make up a team that I feel could not be surpassed in any medical environment. Rachel really listens, thinks about the situation before responding, and then presents a voice of reason in her recommendations and guidance in what can be a difficult and fearful situation. I feel truly blessed to have found Rachel and Dr. Bentley and his team at this professional and responsive medical facility.
About Dr. Edward Bentley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285784207
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
