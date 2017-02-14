Overview

Dr. Edward Bergen, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.



Dr. Bergen works at Memorial Medical Group Heart & Vascular in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.