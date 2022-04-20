Dr. Edward Chin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Chin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Chin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Chin works at
Locations
Neuropysh 8575 E 98th St Fl 14, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chin?
I met Dr Chin on New Year’s day for an emergency appendectomy. He explained everything very carefully, asked me lots of questions. My surgery and recovery went very smoothly. I saw Dr Chin for post surgery follow up and was very pleased. He is a wonderful and caring doctor. Thank you!
About Dr. Edward Chin, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1427025824
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
