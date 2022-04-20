Overview

Dr. Edward Chin, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Chin works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.