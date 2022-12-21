Dr. Edward Delsole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delsole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Delsole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Delsole, MD
Dr. Edward Delsole, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Scranton, PA.
Dr. Delsole works at
Dr. Delsole's Office Locations
-
1
Geisinger Community Medical Center1800 Mulberry St Fl 3, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 961-3823Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Boyle Eye Specialists PC3 W Olive St, Scranton, PA 18508 Directions (570) 961-3823
-
3
Rothman Institute - Marlton999 Route 73 N, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 821-6060
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Delsole?
I have my life back thanks to Dr Delsole and his team
About Dr. Edward Delsole, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1093159857
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delsole has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delsole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delsole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delsole works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Delsole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delsole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delsole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delsole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.