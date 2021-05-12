Dr. Edward Firouztale, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firouztale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Firouztale, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Firouztale, DO
Dr. Edward Firouztale, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Islip, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Firouztale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Firouztale's Office Locations
-
1
South Shore Neurologic Associates712 Main St, Islip, NY 11751 Directions (631) 666-3939
-
2
South Shore Neurologic Associates PC77 Medford Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 758-1910
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Saint Charles Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Firouztale?
I was blessed to have Dr. Firouztale as my physician. He was the only doctor who was able to diagnose my persistent symptoms as lyme disease. After following the treatment prescribed, the symptoms were eliminated and I felt renewed. Dr. Firouztale listens carefully to what is being reported, is extremely knowledgeable, thorough, and caring. Additionally, he has a wonderful demeanor and way of interacting that puts you at ease. Thank you Dr. Firouztale for helping me when others couldn’t.
About Dr. Edward Firouztale, DO
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1154395382
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Firouztale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Firouztale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Firouztale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Firouztale works at
Dr. Firouztale has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Firouztale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Firouztale speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Firouztale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Firouztale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Firouztale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Firouztale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.