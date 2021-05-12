Overview of Dr. Edward Firouztale, DO

Dr. Edward Firouztale, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Islip, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Saint Charles Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Firouztale works at SOUTH SHORE NEUROLOGIC ASSOCIATES PC in Islip, NY with other offices in Patchogue, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.