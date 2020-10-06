Dr. Edward Frankoski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Frankoski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Edward Frankoski, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Frankoski works at
Locations
-
1
Interventional Pain Physicians21097 NE 27th Ct Ste 340, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 932-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frankoski?
From my first consultation with the Doctor, I felt like I was in the best hands. Great team, the staff was very thorough and professional.
About Dr. Edward Frankoski, DO
- Anesthesiology
- English
- 1194705905
Education & Certifications
- Metropolitan Hospital | Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Southeastern Medical Center - North Miami Beach
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Jacksonville University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankoski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankoski works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankoski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankoski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankoski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankoski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.