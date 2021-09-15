Overview of Dr. Edward Kim, MD

Dr. Edward Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Kim works at Harvard Eye Associates in San Clemente, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Dry Eyes and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.