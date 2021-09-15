Dr. Edward Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Kim, MD
Dr. Edward Kim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Harvard Eye Associates665 Camino de los Mares Ste 102, San Clemente, CA 92673 Directions (949) 493-5411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Have cataract replaced, don’t have any unwanted symptoms and recovery as well as expected!Thanks for his experience and very nice way to treat patient!
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1134185606
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Floaters, Dry Eyes and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
