Dr. Edward Lai, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with George Washington University Medical Center|New York University Medical Center
Laser Vision Center1305 York Avenue 12th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Lai has been my opthamologist for nearly ten years. I have remained his patient because I trust his expertise as a diagnostician and I enjoy his warm, friendly manner as well as his accessibility. I have had chronic issues concerning easily irritated and swollen lids and eyes and Dr. Lai is the first opthamologist who actually organized an effective treatment regimen for me! In addition to his strong points as a physician and diagnostician, Dr Lai is extremely accessible and responsive: If I call him and leave a message, he invariably calls me back within a few hours. When he prescribes medicine, by the time I take the subway home, the medication is available at my local pharmacy! Finally, I trust Dr. Lai as a first-rate physician and as a commendable and accessible human being! I thus recommend him very highly both as an excellent opthamologist and a warm, friendly, and accessible human being! Five stars all the way!
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1255481701
- George Washington University Medical Center|New York University Medical Center
- St Vincents Hospital and Medical Center|St. Vincents Hospital and Medical Center
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Lai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lai speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.