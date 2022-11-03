Overview of Dr. Edward Lim, MD

Dr. Edward Lim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Edward S Lim MD LLC in Branford, CT with other offices in Norwich, CT and Old Saybrook, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.