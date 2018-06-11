Overview of Dr. Edward Pozarny, DPM

Dr. Edward Pozarny, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Pozarny works at Arlington Podiatry Center in Arlington, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.