Dr. Edward Quinlan, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Quinlan, MD
Dr. Edward Quinlan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Quinlan's Office Locations
Peoria13943 N 91st Ave Bldg D, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 246-4369
Phoenix Biltmore1101 E Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (623) 246-4369
Phoenix North15401 N 29th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053 Directions (623) 246-4369
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
i have been going to Dr. Quinlan for some time. i get shots in my eye for my condition. Dr. Quinlan is very professional, excellent physician/surgeon, and on top on that, he is a really nice guy. i would find it difficult to find one better.
About Dr. Edward Quinlan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1053358978
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins University
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
