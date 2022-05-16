Overview of Dr. Edward Quinlan, MD

Dr. Edward Quinlan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK EYE AND EAR INFIRMARY / ALLIED HEALTH SCHOOL IN OPHTHALMOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Quinlan works at Retinal Consultants of Arizona - Peoria in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.