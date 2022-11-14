Overview of Dr. Edward Rhee, MD

Dr. Edward Rhee, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Rhee works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.