Dr. Edward Rhee, MD is accepting new patients
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Rhee, MD
Dr. Edward Rhee, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Rhee works at
Dr. Rhee's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 607-1605
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group3370 S Mercy Rd Ste 221, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 542-9845
-
3
Phoenix Children's Medical Group18555 N 79th Ave Ste E105, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 200-4390
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thankful to Dr Rhee for helping my son get a life-saving transplant. He made navigating a very intimidating system much easier.
About Dr. Edward Rhee, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1568480093
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- St Louis Childrens Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee works at
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.