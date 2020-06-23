Dr. Edward Schlafly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlafly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Schlafly, MD
Overview of Dr. Edward Schlafly, MD
Dr. Edward Schlafly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Schlafly's Office Locations
St. Luke's Hospital232 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 434-1500
Woods Mill Orthopedics, LTD224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 330S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-7013
Woods Mill Orthopedic Medical Grp5551 Winghaven Blvd Ste 140, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 576-7013
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- HealthLink
- Medicare
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen Dr Schlafly for 35 yrs. He has done 2 knee replacements and several scopes. Last knee replacement done in October this past year. Couldn’t be more pleased. Fabulous doctor and will be greatly missed.
About Dr. Edward Schlafly, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1649263849
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
