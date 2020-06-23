See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chesterfield, MO
Super Profile

Dr. Edward Schlafly, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Edward Schlafly, MD

Dr. Edward Schlafly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Schlafly works at Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC in Chesterfield, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schlafly's Office Locations

    St. Luke's Hospital
    232 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 (314) 434-1500
    Woods Mill Orthopedics, LTD
    224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 330S, Chesterfield, MO 63017 (314) 576-7013
    Woods Mill Orthopedic Medical Grp
    5551 Winghaven Blvd Ste 140, O Fallon, MO 63368 (314) 576-7013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • Medicare
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 23, 2020
    Have seen Dr Schlafly for 35 yrs. He has done 2 knee replacements and several scopes. Last knee replacement done in October this past year. Couldn’t be more pleased. Fabulous doctor and will be greatly missed.
    Kim G — Jun 23, 2020
    About Dr. Edward Schlafly, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649263849
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edward Schlafly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlafly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schlafly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schlafly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schlafly has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schlafly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlafly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlafly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlafly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlafly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

