Overview of Dr. Edward St Mary, MD

Dr. Edward St Mary, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger Release and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.