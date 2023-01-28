Dr. Edward Wingfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wingfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edward Wingfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Edward Wingfield, MD
Dr. Edward Wingfield, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Wingfield's Office Locations
Hamilton Office2073 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 323-0509Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Heart Center at Hamilton1262b Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 323-0506Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Lawrenceville Office3100 Princeton 3 Fl Ste Pike Bldg 4, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 323-0603Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- AmeriPlan
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
I’ve been seeing Dr. Wingfield for approximately 13 years. When you find a good doctor you stick with him/her and Dr. Wingfield is one of the best. I trust him more than any other doctor I have had. As a cardiologist I literally trust him with my life. He is knowledgeable, professional, and at the same time, very personable. If you need a cardiologist, I highly recommend seeing Dr. Wingfield.
About Dr. Edward Wingfield, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1164606034
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital|New York Presbyterian Hosp Cornell
- New York Presbyterian Hospital (Cornell Campus)
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED|Temple University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
