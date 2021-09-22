Dr. Edwin Blitch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Edwin Blitch, DPM
Overview
Dr. Edwin Blitch, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Blitch works at
Locations
-
1
Coastal Carolina Podiatry, Inc.4340 Ladson Blvd Ste C, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 932-3436
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blitch?
Dr. Blitch and his staff were very professional, personable, compassionate, and kind. He explained everything that was going on, provided me with a plan of action, and ensured I understood what I needed to do. The staff greeted me warmly and were the same each time I visited the office. They made me feel like I was the only patient. I observed them treating everyone that entered the office the same way they treated me. Thanks so much. This is greatly appreciated. I recommend them to everyone I meet.
About Dr. Edwin Blitch, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1376518795
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blitch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blitch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blitch works at
Dr. Blitch has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blitch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.