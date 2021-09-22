See All Podiatric Surgeons in Summerville, SC
Dr. Edwin Blitch, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Edwin Blitch, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.

Dr. Blitch works at Coastal Carolina Podiatry, Inc. in Summerville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Carolina Podiatry, Inc.
    4340 Ladson Blvd Ste C, Summerville, SC 29485 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 932-3436

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trident Medical Center
  • Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Amputated Toe Chevron Icon
Amputation Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone and Joint Repair Chevron Icon
Bone and Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Double Nails on the Fifth Toe Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
First MTP Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fusion Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Permanent Nail Removal Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Subtalar Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Talo-Navicular Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Triple Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 22, 2021
    Dr. Blitch and his staff were very professional, personable, compassionate, and kind. He explained everything that was going on, provided me with a plan of action, and ensured I understood what I needed to do. The staff greeted me warmly and were the same each time I visited the office. They made me feel like I was the only patient. I observed them treating everyone that entered the office the same way they treated me. Thanks so much. This is greatly appreciated. I recommend them to everyone I meet.
    Saundra B. Goose Creek, SC — Sep 22, 2021
    About Dr. Edwin Blitch, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376518795
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Internship
    • Western Pennsylvania Hospital
    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Edwin Blitch, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blitch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Blitch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Blitch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Blitch works at Coastal Carolina Podiatry, Inc. in Summerville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Blitch’s profile.

    Dr. Blitch has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blitch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Blitch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blitch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

